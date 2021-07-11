Motoring: High-performance Golf GTI Clubsport is built to thrill

Fans of high-performance Volkswagen Golfs have never had it so good. The latest generation comes in GTD diesel format, as the plug-in hybrid GTE and as the range-topping Golf R with all-wheel drive. And in between them all is arguably the originator of the mass-market hot hatch, the evergreen Golf GTI.

In fact, there are several versions of the GTI on sale, too, from the entry-level 245hp model with a manual gearbox, priced from €46,080...