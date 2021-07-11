Subscribe Today
Log In

Motoring

Motoring: High-performance Golf GTI Clubsport is built to thrill

If the regular Golf GTI isn’t quite sporty enough for you, then how about the more driver-focused Clubsport model instead?

Shane O’Donoghue
11th July, 2021
Motoring: High-performance Golf GTI Clubsport is built to thrill
‘The Clubsport really comes into its own, when you take it on a deserted twisty country road or, ideally, on a track’

Fans of high-performance Volkswagen Golfs have never had it so good. The latest generation comes in GTD diesel format, as the plug-in hybrid GTE and as the range-topping Golf R with all-wheel drive. And in between them all is arguably the originator of the mass-market hot hatch, the evergreen Golf GTI.

In fact, there are several versions of the GTI on sale, too, from the entry-level 245hp model with a manual gearbox, priced from €46,080...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The Mercedes GLA is the company’s smallest SUV, but in its second generation it has really come of age. Picture: Mercedes

Motoring: Mercedes’s smallest SUV plugs in for a bumpy ride

Motoring Shane O’Donoghue 5 hours ago
‘The car sweeps through bends in a way that shows it is much more sports car than grand tourer, a machine that’s eager to communicate with its driver’

Motoring: Vantage F1 Edition waves the flag for the return of Aston Martin

Motoring Mark Smyth 5 hours ago
The Defender Hard Top is usefully cheaper to buy than the passenger model, with prices starting at €61,680, including Vat, against €73,226 for the five-seat model

Test drive: Land Rover Defender returns to its roots with new Hard Top

Motoring Shane O’Donoghue 1 week ago
The new Qashqai is designed to look not only more fashionable and more dynamic, but also larger. It’s all about clever design

Test drive: Nissan aims to put Qashqai back on top

Motoring Mark Smyth 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1