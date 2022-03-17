Subscribe Today
Log In

Motoring

Motoring: Getting a real Buzz from VW’s new electric people carrier

Image, size and the all-electric powertrain make the new ID.Buzz an attractive family and commercial option

Shane O’Donoghue
17th March, 2022
Motoring: Getting a real Buzz from VW’s new electric people carrier
Volkswagen’s large ID.Buzz is far more interesting looking and desirable than all other van-like people carriers on the market

The Volkswagen ID.Buzz is touted as the spiritual descendant of the iconic T2 Bus, or Bulli as it is referred to in some markets. It’s a large electric people carrier based on the Volkswagen Group electric vehicle underpinnings also found in the VW ID.4, for example, though super-sized to accommodate a much larger cabin.

It’s due to arrive in Ireland late this year, but we got the opportunity to take a prototype...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The Lexus NX: the SUV’s added muscularity and detailing lifts this new version above not just its predecessor, but most other premium SUVs in this part of the market

Motoring: Lexus leads on comfort with the new NX

Motoring Shane O’Donoghue
The new Škoda Enyaq RS Coupé: likely to cost in the region of €54,000

Motoring: Škoda fluffs its lines with new sporty electric vehicle

Motoring Shane O’Donoghue
The all-new Opel Astra Hybrid-e: the latest model makes much more of an impact than any of the hatchback’s previous five generations. Picture: Thorsten Weigl

Motoring: All-new Astra hybrid a star performer

Motoring Dave Humphreys
Mini gets a makeover: British company Electrogenic has replaced its rattly old four-cylinder petrol engine with a compact electric motor and two battery packs

Motoring: Under Rosie’s classic Mini bonnet beats a green heart

Motoring James Fossdyke

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1