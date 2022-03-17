Motoring: Getting a real Buzz from VW’s new electric people carrier

The Volkswagen ID.Buzz is touted as the spiritual descendant of the iconic T2 Bus, or Bulli as it is referred to in some markets. It’s a large electric people carrier based on the Volkswagen Group electric vehicle underpinnings also found in the VW ID.4, for example, though super-sized to accommodate a much larger cabin.

It’s due to arrive in Ireland late this year, but we got the opportunity to take a prototype...