Subscribe Today
Log In

Motoring

Motoring: Ford’s new Mustang plug-in is big on style and personality

The Ford electric Mustang Mach-E looks good inside and out, and with its engaging chassis and powerful performance, it is a bit of a hoot to drive

Shane O’Donoghue
20th February, 2022
Motoring: Ford’s new Mustang plug-in is big on style and personality
The Ford Mustang Mach-E: prices start from €53,100

The Ford Mustang Mach-E is a new electric car that shares little more than part of its name and some styling language with its legendary American namesake. But after just a few minutes behind the wheel, you’re likely to forgive Ford for such shameless marketing, as it has more character than most of the plug-ins on offer.

Pictures don’t do it justice, either. In the metal, it looks good, with a sporty stance....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Audi’s A8: the overriding sense is one of luxury, with a comfortable ride from the standard air suspension and a hushed cabin. Picture: Sagmeister Photography

Motoring: Audi A8 goes bumper-to-bumper with its luxury saloon competitors

Motoring James Fossdyke
The Dacia Jogger Extreme SE TCe 110: there’s nothing that offers this much space, this much equipment or this much comfort for such a low price

Motoring: Dacia’s no-nonsense approach pays off in great value family car

Motoring James Fossdyke
The new Mazda CX-5 2.2 Skyactiv-D: prices start from €36,745

Motoring: Mazda’s tweaks to CX-5 don’t mess with a winning formula

Motoring James Fossdyke
The Toyota RAV4: aside from its part-electric powertrain, the car is exceptionally refined and smooth to drive and the experience is augmented by a high-quality cabin that is also massively spacious

Motoring: RAV4’s new plug-in pleases with a punchy performance

Motoring Shane O’Donoghue

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1