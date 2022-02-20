Motoring: Ford’s new Mustang plug-in is big on style and personality
The Ford electric Mustang Mach-E looks good inside and out, and with its engaging chassis and powerful performance, it is a bit of a hoot to drive
The Ford Mustang Mach-E is a new electric car that shares little more than part of its name and some styling language with its legendary American namesake. But after just a few minutes behind the wheel, you’re likely to forgive Ford for such shameless marketing, as it has more character than most of the plug-ins on offer.
Pictures don’t do it justice, either. In the metal, it looks good, with a sporty stance....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Motoring: Audi A8 goes bumper-to-bumper with its luxury saloon competitors
Audi is hoping to boost the A8 model’s standing in the luxury saloon car segment by adding some some fresh design features and uprated technology to the existing model
Motoring: Dacia’s no-nonsense approach pays off in great value family car
With room to comfortably fit seven adults, and all their luggage too, the Jogger is a well-priced car that puts common sense above fashion sense
Motoring: Mazda’s tweaks to CX-5 don’t mess with a winning formula
The Japanese carmaker has made small but effective adjustments to its flagship family SUV, and the new model is now even better
Motoring: RAV4’s new plug-in pleases with a punchy performance
Toyota’s popular RAV4, now in its fifth iteration, is moving with the times once more and gaining a new plug-in hybrid powertrain