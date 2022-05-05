Subscribe Today
Motoring: Ford seeks to spark plug-in revolution with first all-electric Transit

The new E-Transit won’t suit every user case, but there are plenty of businesses out there that could make good use of it

Dave Humphreys
5th May, 2022
The new Ford E-Transit: prices start at €59,264

Much of the attention given to the growing popularity of electric vehicles has been to passenger cars, but numerous manufacturers are writing their next chapter in electrification on commercial vehicles. Ford is the latest to introduce such an offering, in the form of the E-Transit.

It marks the first in a range of fully electric vans set to come from Ford. The company plans to launch nine EVs by 2024, five of those commercial vehicles,...

