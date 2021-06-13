Motoring: Ford gets creative with new hybrid Transit Custom van
Ford has come up with an inventive and unusual solution to the problem of commercial vehicle emissions, with this plug-in hybrid derivative of the long-serving Transit van
The seismic shift towards electric propulsion and zero-emissions capability is not only affecting passenger cars, but also commercial vehicles. So how do trade and commerce continue long-term with diesel-powered vans?
Various manufacturers are trying their hand at interim solutions to this issue, and Ford is the latest with a plug-in hybrid variant of the Transit Custom panel van.
It’s an unusual series hybrid set-up as while there is both an electric propulsion motor and a...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Test drive: Bentley brings its most luxurious grand tourer up to Speed
The exclusive Continental GT Speed has power and precision and is made for those who can afford life in the fast lane
Test drive: Sporty Octavia plugs into the zeitgeist
The Skoda Octavia RS iV gets a distinctly sporting makeover inside and out, as well as a hybrid powertrain
Test drive: Hyundai’s stalwart Santa Fe gets an impressive hybrid makeover
A significant midlife update for this evergreen model brings with it a plug-in hybrid powertrain and makes for great family transport
Test drive: Mighty new Mustangs put the Pony Car through its paces
It seems wild horses won’t convince Ford to bring the exhilarating Shelby GT500 to Europe, but at least we get the exceptional Mach 1