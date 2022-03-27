Subscribe Today
Motoring

Motoring: Fiat’s cute 500 comes up to speed with a clever reinvention

At first glance, the new Fiat 500 may look the same, but with a more spacious cabin, high-quality interiors and two electric power options, this is a much improved model

Shane O’Donoghue
27th March, 2022
Fiat has cleverly retained the characteristic cute appearance of the 500, while modernising the whole car

Alongside the Panda, the 500 is one of the only current Fiat models that most people know about. It should be no surprise, then, that Fiat has been reluctant to tamper with the recipe ever since it reinvented the city car as a retro take on the charming Bambino from the late 1950s and 60s. Despite that, however, you’re looking at a Fiat 500 that is almost entirely new.

Glance at the pictures and you...

