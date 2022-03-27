Motoring: Ferrari powers into the future with aerodynamic efficiency

Ferrari is a company steeped in history and tradition, yet the Italian brand clearly isn’t afraid of moving with the times.

The new 296 GTB is a two-seat supercar designed to rival the McLaren 720S and Audi R8. In Ferrari’s world that normally means there’s a screaming V8 engine involved, but with all the focus on efficiency and electrification, the company has chosen to break all the usual conventions, fitting a smaller...