Motoring: Fast and capable, but new XC60 can’t justify its hefty price tag

Before reading any further, you should be aware that the specific version of the Volvo XC60 you see pictured here – the car we tested – costs nearly €90,000 to buy. In short, it is not for everyone.

Indeed, it’s not particularly representative of the XC60 line-up in general, which is the “middle child” of the Volvo SUV range, sandwiched between the new XC40 and the large XC90 with prices starting at a rather more...