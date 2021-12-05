Motoring: Electric Gran Coupé will make your BMW power switch easy

The BMW i4 is the all-electric version of the new 4 Series Gran Coupé model. That’s the fastback version of the range, with four doors and a practical tailgate, sitting alongside the 4 Series Coupé and Convertible models, but priced higher than the equivalent 3 Series Saloon.

In fact, the design of the new Gran Coupé was defined according to the packaging needs of the i4 variant. The shape of the car itself was...