Motoring: Dependable Caddy to get a 2021 update from VW

The Volkswagen Caddy has become a familiar sight on the nation’s motorways and industrial estates, from the solo self-employed tradesperson to companies running dozens of vans.
Now, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles plans to continue building on that success with a new version of the trusted load hauler due early next year. Over the last decade, it has accounted for a third of sales within its segment, so it’s a big deal for its maker...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team