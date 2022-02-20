Motoring: Dacia’s no-nonsense approach pays off in great value family car
With room to comfortably fit seven adults, and all their luggage too, the Jogger is a well-priced car that puts common sense above fashion sense
Dacia, the Romanian brand owned by Renault, is best known for its value-orientated Sandero and Duster models, but it has now applied its no-nonsense approach to a seven-seat family option.
It’s called the Jogger, and it’s the same size as a Volkswagen Golf Estate, but with the luggage space of a Skoda Kodiaq SUV and the passenger room of a Citroën Grand C4 SpaceTourer. Oh, and it costs about the same as a Polo....
