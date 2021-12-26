Motoring: Dacia steps up with rugged standalone Sandero model
The Sandero Stepway finesses the original model with a roof rail and SUV styling, while keeping the price tag very reasonable
The Dacia Sandero is a great-value five-door hatchback that’s similar in size to a Renault Clio, but starts from just €14,190. As we’re reported before, it doesn’t come with all the bells and whistles of the class-leaders, notably so on the safety front.
But that’s because its pricing aligns it more with used examples of those, so buyers can choose what’s important to them, and have a brand new...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Motoring: Classic Range Rover is reborn as a ‘restomod’
Restored and modified classic cars are becoming increasingly popular, and the Kingsley ‘Reborn’ Range Rover makes it easy to see why
Motoring: New Mercedes C-Class proves quietly confident
Gorgeous inside and out, this latest iteration of the model doesn’t need any glittering launch to draw attention to itself
Motoring: DS makes inroads on the luxury space with the stylish Crossback
The DS 7 Crossback is working hard to provide an alternative to the default premium options
Motoring: Opel embraces its electric future with an old favourite
Opel has revived its popular Manta model with a redesign and electric motor but, not content to rest on its laurels, the company has also introduced a brand new fully electric MPV, the versatile and spacious Combo-E