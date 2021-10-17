Subscribe Today
Log In

Motoring

Motoring: Dacia Spring offers a simple solution to the great electric conundrum

The low-cost electric car runs on a much smaller and more efficient battery, but frustratingly, it will not be available to buy in Ireland

Dave Humphreys
17th October, 2021
Motoring: Dacia Spring offers a simple solution to the great electric conundrum
The Dacia Spring: an affordable five-door, four-seat electric car that, unfortunately, will not be coming to Ireland

Fixating on range was and still is one of the biggest mistakes made by both the car industry and media when it comes to electric cars.

Most would-be buyers of such vehicles obsess about how far a car can go between charges even though their average daily commute is a fraction of the distance involved.

This concern has led to larger batteries, and thus more cost and weight. The latter plays a crucial role in...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The G70 from Genesis, the luxury brand that seemingly wants to do it all – but not in Ireland

On the marque: New Genesis models create superb blend of modern tech and classic luxury

Motoring Mark Smyth 6 hours ago
The DS 3 Crossback is designed to be a crossover

Motoring: DS 3 Crossback doesn’t quite justify the extra cost

Motoring Shane O’Donoghue 6 hours ago
The new Citroën C4’s elevated appearance and daring design help it stand out from the crowd. Picture: Citroën

On the marque: Citroën defies convention with distinctive crossover

Motoring Shane O’Donoghue 1 week ago
The BMW iX has come in for nothing but widespread criticism for its dramatic design

Test drive: BMW iX’s controversial new design deserves a second look

Motoring Shane O’Donoghue 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1