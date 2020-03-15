Sunday March 15, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Motoring: Corsa-E a contender for perfect urban car

Opel‘s new EV is stylish and practical, and is designed to be just like any other Corsa – only electric

15th March, 2020
3
The new Opel Corsa-E has a strong sense of agility, with crisp steering

The Opel Corsa-E is part of a fresh wave of electric vehicles designed to suit urban commuters and city dwellers. Like its Groupe PSA sibling, the Peugeot E-208, it squeezes a reasonably large capacity battery into a compact five-door hatchback without compromising on interior space.

Much of that is down to the platform upon which the Opel is built. Called the CMP (compact modular platform), it has been designed to underpin the same size cars...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Motoring: Toyota’s latest crossover has a style all its own

A modest update has allowed the C-HR to stand out in key areas

Shane O’Donoghue | 59 minutes ago

Motoring: Audi’s latest Avant ticks all the boxes

The new RS 4 is an incredibly impressive machine to drive, writes Matt Robinson

Matt Robinson | 59 minutes ago

Practical Passat deserves to pass out SUVs

The current model of the longtime Volkswagen favourite is sensible, comfortable and economical in a range that will suit nearly everyone

Shane O’Donoghue | 1 week ago