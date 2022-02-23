Motoring: Comfort to the fore in midlife update of Volvo’s pacy SUV

The XC60 SUV is Volvo’s best-selling car worldwide, sitting in the middle of its line-up and competing against rivals such as the Audi Q5, BMW X3, Lexus NX and Mercedes GLC.

Given that it has such importance for the brand, it should be of no surprise that Volvo was cautious when it came to a recent midlife update. The latest version of the car is now on sale in Ireland, and is available...