Motoring: BMW’s plug-in hybrid ascends to the next level

The plug-in hybrid BMW 3 Series has come of age – not that you can tell. As the seventh generation of the 3 Series range fills out, BMW was quick to launch the plug-in hybrid model, the 330e. It’s the second iteration of a plug-in 3 Series and, while we were fans of the original, it’s now an even more compelling option.

Prices start at €50,600, which seems steep, until you realise that it...