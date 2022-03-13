Motoring: BMW X4 looks racy but its midlife facelift fails to excite

The BMW X4 is the sportier first cousin of the X3 SUV. It sits on the same platform and wheelbase, uses the same powertrains and has mostly the same interior, but it’s differentiated from the more upright X3 by its styling, most notably at the back, where there’s an especially raked rear window.

This genre of vehicle is referred to as a coupe-SUV, though it retains the five-door layout of the...