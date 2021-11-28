Motoring: BMW rediscovers its mojo with the mighty new M240i

There is a received wisdom that the modern BMW is not the brand that car enthusiasts and fans fell in love with. The Bauhaus-influenced carmaker of the 1980s has seemingly abandoned its old core competencies of subtlety and reticence, and has instead embraced brashness and a nouveau riche rejection of the traditions that made it great.

Just look at the snorting nostrils of the new BMW M3 and M4, for example, or the divisive grille...