Motoring: BMW marks a milestone with brave new 223i Active Tourer

When it was introduced in 2014, the 2 Series Active Tourer was quite an outlier in the BMW model range.

Not only did it use a front-wheel-drive set-up, but it was also an MPV from a German brand known for its coupés, saloons and more recently SUVs.

Nevertheless, it plugged a gap in BMW’s product offering and was joined by the longer seven-seat Gran Tourer variant. In the intervening period, BMW notched up sales exceeding...