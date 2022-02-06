Subscribe Today
Log In

Motoring

Motoring: BMW introduces its quietly comfortable electric iX3

The iX3’s performance on the road is impressive, but its smaller boot space, lack of four-wheel drive and high price might prove deterrents for some

Shane O’Donoghue
6th February, 2022
Motoring: BMW introduces its quietly comfortable electric iX3
Prices for the BMW iX3 start at €74,815. Picture: Paddy McGrath

The BMW X3 needs little introduction to those that keep an eye on the motoring landscape. First launched in 2003, we’re now into the third generation of the premium five-seat SUV which, despite its name, has more in common with the BMW 5 Series than the more compact 3 Series.

Last year, the X3 became one of the few nameplates in the world available in petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid or electric guises, and this year is...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The new Kia Sportage is a notably more enjoyable car to drive than its predecessors

Motoring: Kia’s bright new Sportage aims to overtake the competition

Motoring Shane O’Donoghue
The Black Edition of the Jaguar I-Pace is even more stylish. Picture: Mark Fagelson Photography

Motoring: Jaguar’s I-Pace has finally come of age

Motoring Shane O’Donoghue
The Mini Cooper Sport starts from €25,265, which is about €6,000 cheaper than the basic electric model

Motoring: Sporty Mini hatchback has plenty of oomph for your money

Motoring Shane O’Donoghue
The Korando e-Motion is a practical, refined and well-built family runabout that is intended to compete at the budget end of the market and so won’t break the bank. Picture: Richard Parsons

Motoring: SsangYong makes its electric debut with a solid budget option

Motoring James Fossdyke

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1