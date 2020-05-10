Sunday May 10, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Motoring: BMW goes big again with latest X6

This so-called ‘SUV coupé’ is even wider and longer than its forerunner

10th May, 2020
2
The third iteration of the BMW X6 SUV: prices start at €90,000

Its looks divide opinion, but there’s no arguing with the BMW X6’s talents. This is the third iteration of the BMW X6 SUV, a slightly less practical and much more extrovertly styled take on the BMW X5 formula.

The industry refers to such a thing as an “SUV coupé”, but there’s a lot more of the former in it than the latter. You’ll appreciate that if you ever stand next to...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Motoring: Škoda makes a serious play for electric buyers with Enyaq

The Czech carmaker is preparing to dive into the deep end with its first ever electric vehicle

Dave Humphreys | 4 hours ago

Motoring: A virtual launch for a sporty new electric Audi

The German maker is using VR to bring the E-Tron Sportback to global buyers

Shane O’Donoghue | 4 hours ago

Motoring: Renault steps up to the plate to combat Covid chaos

The French carmaker is first out of the blocks in Ireland, with a suite of post-lockdown offers and even an idea for the government

Shane O’Donoghue | 1 week ago