Motoring: BMW 5 Series update puts more power in the plug-in
The 530e hybrid mixes comfort and quietness with sports-saloon ability and performance better than most
The evergreen BMW 5 Series came in for its scheduled midlife update earlier this year. It brought with it the expected gentle improvements to the executive formula, including new colours, new wheels, new LED lights front and rear and, as it’s a BMW, a larger front grille.
Unlike the controversial appearance of some of BMW’s other latest creations, however, we reckon the 5 Series has retained its universal appeal, while the aesthetic updates serve...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Motoring: Citroën makes a comfortable comeback with e-C4
The French carmaker returns to form by putting the focus on comfort and efficiency in its new electric model
Motoring: Lexus reveals its all-electric bright spark
The excellent new UX 300e zero-emissions vehicle has got the jump on its rivals and set a high benchmark in its class
Smart thinking: Adventures in technophobia
Jessie Collins takes Honda’s latest electric city car, the Honda e for a spin.
Motoring: Take a Seat in the Formentor
This sporty if pricey SUV shows that Seat’s Cupra is on the up and up