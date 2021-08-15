Motoring: Bentley Bentayga Hybrid is a high-powered magic carpet ride
Bentley is on the road to becoming carbon-neutral, and this model manages to be sustainable without skimping on the comfort and opulence
The world is changing, with the latest warning from the United Nations that we could hit a 1.5-degree Celsius increase in global temperatures within just 20 years.
Not so long ago, there was a consensus that smaller volume car manufacturers such as luxury automakers and sports car brands might seek to avoid incoming legislation that would force them to reduce their emissions.
Obviously, their impact on the environment tends to be less than the volume manufacturers,...
