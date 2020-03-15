Motoring: Audi’s latest Avant ticks all the boxes

Audi’s “do-it-all” RS 4 Avant has been treated to what looks, on the face of it, to be a raft of minor revisions. The fourth-generation of the German company’s fast estate car made its big change when it was introduced towards the tail-end of 2017, as it dropped the previous model’s normally aspirated 4.2-litre V8 engine for a twin-turbocharged 2.9-litre V6.

Such an improvement did this smaller, forced-induction engine...