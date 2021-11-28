Motoring: Audi RS 3 ‘hot hatch’ packs a hefty performance punch

The term “hot hatch” was first used in the 1980s, but the genre dates back a further two decades to its genesis, the Mini Cooper. In the intervening years, the segment has spawned some true icons of motoring that remain as celebrated today as when they first appeared.

Names including the Peugeot 205 GTi, Renault 5 Gordini, Volkswagen Golf GTI and – more recently – the Ford Fiesta ST and Honda Civic Type...