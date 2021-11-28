Motoring: Audi RS 3 ‘hot hatch’ packs a hefty performance punch
Vibrant layers of driving enjoyment abound, but Audi’s newest is just as capable and pleasurable running errands as it might be on the rally track
The term “hot hatch” was first used in the 1980s, but the genre dates back a further two decades to its genesis, the Mini Cooper. In the intervening years, the segment has spawned some true icons of motoring that remain as celebrated today as when they first appeared.
Names including the Peugeot 205 GTi, Renault 5 Gordini, Volkswagen Golf GTI and – more recently – the Ford Fiesta ST and Honda Civic Type...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Motoring: BMW rediscovers its mojo with the mighty new M240i
This is a car that feels like a fabulous prelude to the last hurrah of the internal combustion engine
Motoring: Yaris Cross might soon be Ireland’s favourite Toyota
A genuinely great car that’s perfect for everyday driving, the Yaris Cross compares very well with other crossovers on the market
Test drive: Is Q2 SUV the answer to hatchback competition?
The Q2 looks more interesting than its rivals, is more spacious inside and, while driving like a hatchback, offers better visibility from its higher position
Motoring: Ford’s electric Mustang Mach-E GT goes on a pricey power trip
The new GT model is the most powerful and most impressive iteration of the Mustang Mach-E, but the numbers don’t really add up on value for money