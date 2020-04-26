Motoring: Audi Q3 Sportback throws stylish shapes, but it’s practical too

The Audi Q3 Sportback is one of the German company’s latest SUVs, joining an existing litany of such models – Q2, Q3, Q5, Q7, Q8 and e-tron so far – while potentially adding to buyer confusion at the same time.
The regular Audi Q3, a practical five-door, five-seat SUV that starts at about €40,000, is a known quantity, as the second generation has been around since 2018. So what’s the Sportback?
Strangely...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team