Motoring: Audi Q2 update plays it too safe to stand out

The Audi Q2 may be small but, as it has sold 360,000 units around the world in its four years of existence, the German company has been reticent in doing anything too drastic for its midlife model facelift and the 2021 model year cars.

Peer at this new, updated version carefully and you might spot fresh daytime running light signatures or the three tiny slots cut into the bodywork just above the radiator grille, but it generally...