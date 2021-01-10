Motoring: Audi Q2 update plays it too safe to stand out
The carmaker has given the smallest of its SUVs a facelift, but it’s hard to know precisely what has changed
The Audi Q2 may be small but, as it has sold 360,000 units around the world in its four years of existence, the German company has been reticent in doing anything too drastic for its midlife model facelift and the 2021 model year cars.
Peer at this new, updated version carefully and you might spot fresh daytime running light signatures or the three tiny slots cut into the bodywork just above the radiator grille, but it generally...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Test drive: Renault’s big-selling small crossover gets a plug-in hybrid version
The Captur E-Tech has a strong mix of performance, low running costs and a useful zero-emissions range
Motoring: Porsche stays true to its sports car roots by driving ahead with diversification
Sales from cars such as the Macan and Cayenne SUVS are providing the German giant with the fiscal strength it needs to keep producing its high performance models
Motoring: the A-Z of 2021’s new cars
After the hiatus of 2020, it’s likely to be a bumper year for carmakers. We look at the latest top models coming your way in the next 12 months
Test drive: BMW’s new high-performing hybrid offers both performance and frugality
The 545e xDrive will appeal to those who don’t want to forfeit performance and fun for low running costs and a saintly hybrid image