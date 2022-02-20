Subscribe Today
Log In

Motoring

Motoring: Audi A8 goes bumper-to-bumper with its luxury saloon competitors

Audi is hoping to boost the A8 model’s standing in the luxury saloon car segment by adding some some fresh design features and uprated technology to the existing model

James Fossdyke
20th February, 2022
4
Audi’s A8: the overriding sense is one of luxury, with a comfortable ride from the standard air suspension and a hushed cabin. Picture: Sagmeister Photography

The A8 is Audi’s flagship saloon, and therefore one of the most important cars in its range. Not when it comes to sales, of course – you don’t see that many on the road – but in terms of technology and luxury.

Features found on the latest-generation A8 filter down to A4s and A6s in time, while this luxury saloon also has to hold its own against the accomplished BMW 7...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The Ford Mustang Mach-E: prices start from €53,100

Motoring: Ford’s new Mustang plug-in is big on style and personality

Motoring Shane O’Donoghue
The Dacia Jogger Extreme SE TCe 110: there’s nothing that offers this much space, this much equipment or this much comfort for such a low price

Motoring: Dacia’s no-nonsense approach pays off in great value family car

Motoring James Fossdyke
The new Mazda CX-5 2.2 Skyactiv-D: prices start from €36,745

Motoring: Mazda’s tweaks to CX-5 don’t mess with a winning formula

Motoring James Fossdyke
The Toyota RAV4: aside from its part-electric powertrain, the car is exceptionally refined and smooth to drive and the experience is augmented by a high-quality cabin that is also massively spacious

Motoring: RAV4’s new plug-in pleases with a punchy performance

Motoring Shane O’Donoghue

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1