Motoring: Aston Martin breaks the mould with an all-time great super-SUV
In the DBX707, nothing has been sacrificed in the pursuit of performance, with comfort, stylish looks and all mod cons scoring high too
To most people’s minds, the 550hp Aston Martin DBX was already a pretty sporty take on the idea of a luxury SUV. But the engineers were convinced they could do more with the DBX foundations, and set about creating the DBX707.
Admittedly, it isn’t the sexiest name Aston Martin has ever bestowed on a car. But when you discover the 707 suffix refers to the horsepower on tap, it gives you some clue...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Motoring: Polestar makes its Irish debut with a premium electric option
Polestar 2, a fully electric vehicle from the Volvo stable, will be available to buy online from July
Motoring: Mercedes seven-seater unlikely to make up the numbers
The target market for the new electric EQB – the larger family – is likely to be put off by its smaller interior and relatively short charging range
Motoring: Porsche attains driving perfection with the flagship Cayman GT4 RS
The GT4 RS proves itself to be the ultimate driver’s car – but it will cost you an eye-watering €212,000
Motoring: A modest makeover for BMW’s diesel-powered X3 SUV
The plug-in hybrid version meets drivers’ demands with considerably more performance