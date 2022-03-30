Motoring: And now for something completely different from DS

The executive saloon market has become a little homogeneous, dominated as it is with German four-doors that all offer variations on the same theme.

DS, the French brand, has decided to do something completely different, creating a luxurious executive car that doesn’t try to take on the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and BMW 5 Series directly.

It’s called the DS 9, and it’s a stylish saloon that focuses not on sportiness or performance, but on comfort...