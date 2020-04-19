Motoring: An €82,000 plaything that pulls out all the stops

The Toyota GR Supra is a two-seat, two-door sports coupé with a powerful 3.0-litre petrol engine up front, an eight-speed automatic gearbox and rear-wheel drive. On sale since last year in Ireland, it’s the Japanese company’s range-topping car, with a starting price of €81,850, and you’re looking at the sole example registered in the state so far.
The Supra name has quite a bit of history behind it,...
