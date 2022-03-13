Motoring: All-new Astra hybrid a star performer
Opel continues its good run, transforming the Astra from an also-ran to a car vying for class honours in a competitive segment
The Opel brand has been subject to a tremendous amount of change in the last four years. The amalgamation with the vast Stellantis group, a return to profitable operation, a fast-paced renewal of its model range and an ambitious plan that will allow it to go fully electric in Europe by 2028 mark this period as one of the most frenetic in the company’s 160 years.
It’s a time of decent products too. Its smallest...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Motoring: Under Rosie’s classic Mini bonnet beats a green heart
Electric conversions of classic cars are in high demand and now a zero-emissions version of the world’s cutest car has been commissioned to take tourists around London in a more eco-friendly manner
Motoring: BMW X4 looks racy but its midlife facelift fails to excite
The sportier first cousin of the X3 SUV feels a bit underwhelming, while the lack of a hybrid option is a disappointment
Motoring: Much more to Renault’s fully electric Megane than the name
If Renault gets the pricing right on the Megane E-Tech Electric, this well-designed and intuitive drive will be one of its most in-demand offerings
Motoring: M3’s xDrive is one for all drivers and all weathers
Even rear-wheel drive purists will be impressed by the superb handling of BMW’s new offering