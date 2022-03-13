Motoring: All-new Astra hybrid a star performer

The Opel brand has been subject to a tremendous amount of change in the last four years. The amalgamation with the vast Stellantis group, a return to profitable operation, a fast-paced renewal of its model range and an ambitious plan that will allow it to go fully electric in Europe by 2028 mark this period as one of the most frenetic in the company’s 160 years.

It’s a time of decent products too. Its smallest...