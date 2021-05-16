Subscribe Today
Motoring: All eyes on BMW as striking convertible lifts the spirits

Supremely beautiful and stylish it may be, but the 8 series soft-top is more than just a pretty face

Shane O’Donoghue
16th May, 2021
The BMW 8 Series is the Bavarian giant’s flagship vehicle

Sitting atop the BMW range, the 8 Series is the Bavarian company’s flagship, and the convertible is the most glamorous variant in its line-up.

It takes the “2+2” seating layout of the 8 Series coupé as its basis, but replaces that car’s metal roof with a folding fabric one.

Said fabric roof can even be opened remotely using the key fob, allowing an owner to admire its graceful folding mechanism at...

