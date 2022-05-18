Motoring: Alfa Romeo’s Tonale is a glorious-looking, but ultimately flawed SUV

Alfa Romeo might be a big name, but its sales have been slow in recent years. Its two-car range is packed with talent. The Giulia and Stelvio are both challengers in their respective segments, yet customers still prefer alternatives from the likes of Audi and BMW.

In a bid to win more business, the Italian brand has created the Tonale, a family SUV with stunning looks and a hybrid powertrain. But will it be enough...