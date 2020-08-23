Motoring: Alfa gambles the house on Giulia and Stelvio

It has been four years since the late Sergio Marchionne, the former boss of Fiat Chrysler Automotive (FCA), issued a then ailing Alfa Romeo with an edict: sell 400,000 cars worldwide by 2018.

The tough-talking Italian-Canadian businessman gave the Milanese arm of FCA the sum of €3.8 billion and told it to “start again” – ordering Alfa to look back at its enviable history to find the inspiration to overcome decades of underwhelming products and take the...