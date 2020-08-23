Motoring: Alfa gambles the house on Giulia and Stelvio

It has been four years since the late Sergio Marchionne, the former boss of Fiat Chrysler Automotive (FCA), issued a then ailing Alfa Romeo with an edict: sell 400,000 cars worldwide by 2018.
The tough-talking Italian-Canadian businessman gave the Milanese arm of FCA the sum of €3.8 billion and told it to “start again” – ordering Alfa to look back at its enviable history to find the inspiration to overcome decades of underwhelming products and take the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team