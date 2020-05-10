Motoring: A virtual launch for a sporty new electric Audi

Virtual Market 4 ends today, May 10. While its name makes it sound like a reinvented farmers’ market for these locked-down times, it is in fact rather more high-tech.

This “event” is an online virtual reality (VR) showcase designed with the Japanese market in mind – though accessible online from anywhere in the world – where exhibitors’ virtual booths are hosted and visited by attendees.

In 2019, more than 710,000 people from around...