Motoring: A severe grilling for BMW over new 4 Series Coupé

At the Frankfurt Motor Show last September, BMW whipped the covers off its latest so-called concept car, though the name – BMW Concept 4 – made it clear that this show vehicle was a preview to this year’s new 4 Series.
It mattered little that the Concept 4’s overall shape and stance suggested that the new car would be differentiated from its BMW 3 Series saloon base material like never before. All anyone wanted to...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team