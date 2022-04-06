Motoring: A modest makeover for BMW’s diesel-powered X3 SUV

The headlines and social media commentariat suggest that diesel SUVs are a thing of the past, yet there’s still demand from car buyers for this combination. Hence the arrival of the facelifted BMW X3 in Ireland, with the company’s venerable twin-turbocharged 2.0-litre diesel engine under the bonnet.

New for 2022 is a modest exterior makeover that extends to snazzy lights front and rear, a restyled radiator grille and a few other...