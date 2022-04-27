Motoring: A few minor tweaks add up to a slightly underwhelming update for VW’s T-Roc

The Volkswagen T-Roc might have a faintly ridiculous name, but that hasn’t prevented it being a hit for the German manufacturer. Now one of the brand’s most popular models, the family SUV competes with the likes of the Toyota C-HR, Mazda CX-30 and Peugeot 3008 among many others.

The arrival of an updated model comes with a whiff of danger for VW. If manufacturers change too little when updated existing models, they...