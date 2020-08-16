Sunday August 16, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Mercedes GLA crossover comes of age

It may be the smallest SUV in the Mercedes range, but the GLA is likely to become one of the brand’s biggest-selling cars in Europe once it gets into its stride

16th August, 2020
3
The new Mercedes-Benz GLA: prices start from €40,320

The Mercedes-Benz GLA is the smallest SUV in the German car manufacturer’s canon. Indeed, it’s probably best described as a crossover, though there are no clear lines of definition between the body styles these days. Regardless, the GLA shares its platform and powertrain options with the rest of the Mercedes “compact” range, which includes the A-Class, B-Class, CLA and the GLA’s big brother, the just-as-new Mercedes GLB.

...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Motoring: Aston Martin’s first SUV has its work cut out

The DBX not only has to be a brilliant all-round product to compete in an already crowded market, it is also tasked with rescuing its parent company from financial difficulties – and it might just do it

Matt Robinson | 4 hours ago

Corsa’s electric offering keeps it conventional

Opel’s Corsa-e looks like a regular Corsa, which will suit some people

Shane O’Donoghue | 4 hours ago

New Peugeot 2008 punches above its weight

The car-maker’s smallest crossover is big on design, but it has more than just good looks going for it

Shane O’Donoghue | 1 week ago