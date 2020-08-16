Mercedes GLA crossover comes of age

The Mercedes-Benz GLA is the smallest SUV in the German car manufacturer’s canon. Indeed, it’s probably best described as a crossover, though there are no clear lines of definition between the body styles these days. Regardless, the GLA shares its platform and powertrain options with the rest of the Mercedes “compact” range, which includes the A-Class, B-Class, CLA and the GLA’s big brother, the just-as-new Mercedes GLB.

...