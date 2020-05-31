Mazda3 plays the premium game

The Mazda3 is the Japanese company’s C-segment challenger. It’s offered in five-door hatchback and four-door saloon body styles, costing from €28,320 and €30,140 respectively, which means it’s priced at the higher end of the sector.
That indicates Mazda’s desire to be seen as a sub-premium brand, hoping that the Mazda3 will be considered alongside the likes of the new BMW 1 Series and Mercedes A-Class, rather than the Toyota...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team