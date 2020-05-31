Sunday May 31, 2020
Mazda3 plays the premium game

Both saloon and hatchback versions offer premium feel, cutting-edge design and a simple ‘old-school’ drive

31st May, 2020
2
The Mazda3 is pitched at the sub-premium brand level along with the new BMW 1 Series and Mercedes A-Class

The Mazda3 is the Japanese company’s C-segment challenger. It’s offered in five-door hatchback and four-door saloon body styles, costing from €28,320 and €30,140 respectively, which means it’s priced at the higher end of the sector.

That indicates Mazda’s desire to be seen as a sub-premium brand, hoping that the Mazda3 will be considered alongside the likes of the new BMW 1 Series and Mercedes A-Class, rather than the Toyota...

