Mazda3 plays the premium game

The Mazda3 is the Japanese company’s C-segment challenger. It’s offered in five-door hatchback and four-door saloon body styles, costing from €28,320 and €30,140 respectively, which means it’s priced at the higher end of the sector.

That indicates Mazda’s desire to be seen as a sub-premium brand, hoping that the Mazda3 will be considered alongside the likes of the new BMW 1 Series and Mercedes A-Class, rather than the Toyota...