Mazda2: A small car that doesn’t feel short on luxuries

The Mazda2 has been updated modestly for 2020, but it remains a leftfield alternative in the supermini class.

A glance at the entry-level price for the Mazda2 versus its most popular rivals – the Toyota Yaris and Renault Clio – suggests that, at close to €20,000, against €17,000, Mazda has priced its smallest car out of the market. That’s not comparing like with like, though.

The Mazda2 isn’t offered in a low specification with...