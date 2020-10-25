Mazda gambles on MX-30 range, but otherwise plays it safe with new EV

Among all the car manufacturers out there, Mazda is one of the most renowned for its willingness to adopt new and unusual technologies. It might seem odd to note then that this MX-30 is the first production electric vehicle (EV) from the Japanese marque. Its timing couldn’t be better, however: 2020 is Mazda’s centenary, so the MX-30 ushers the company into its second century on the crest of a wave of zero-emissions optimism....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team