Sunday June 21, 2020
Lexus LC turns heads while cleaning up with hybrid motor

The new luxury coupé from Lexus is the first car to fulfil the ‘grand tourer’ remit with a petrol-electric hybrid system featuring a 3.5-litre V6 and powerful electric motor

21st June, 2020
2
The Lexus LC 500h is not just good-looking, it’s also easy to drive

Who cares what’s under the bonnet of this Lexus sports car when it looks this spectacular?

Despite the prominent “hybrid“ lettering down the side of the Lexus LC 500h, most people who came up to talk to me about it assumed it was powered by a hulking big 5.0-litre V8 petrol engine.

To be fair to them, there is a version of this car sold elsewhere in the world that does...

