Lexus LC turns heads while cleaning up with hybrid motor

Who cares what’s under the bonnet of this Lexus sports car when it looks this spectacular?

Despite the prominent “hybrid“ lettering down the side of the Lexus LC 500h, most people who came up to talk to me about it assumed it was powered by a hulking big 5.0-litre V8 petrol engine.

To be fair to them, there is a version of this car sold elsewhere in the world that does...