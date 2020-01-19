Latest Škoda Superb lives up to its billing

This week’s test car from Škoda is the most expensive version of the evergreen Superb that money can buy – well, at least until the new ‘iV’ plug-in hybrid versions arrive in the coming months. With a purchase price only a few tasty options away from €50,000, is the Superb Combi 2.0 TDI DSG L&K – to give it its full, long-winded, acronym-littered name – stretching the Czech brand’s goodwill?...