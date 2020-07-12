Sunday July 12, 2020
Latest Leon continues Seat’s fine tradition

The Spanish carmaker gives parent company Volkswagen a big headache with its new Golf-rivalling Leon hatchback

12th July, 2020
3
The Seat Leon has always looked good on the outside and the new model is no exception

The Seat Leon has always been a good car, but through its previous three generations it has constantly been overshadowed by its illustrious cousin, the Volkswagen Golf.

Until now perhaps. With this new Mk4 example, it appears the Spanish manufacturer has finally decided its C-segment family hatchback should stand apart within the Volkswagen Group.

The Leon has always looked good on the outside, particularly the Mk3 version, which has just gone out of production –...

