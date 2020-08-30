Kia expands its plug-in options with XCeed PHEV

We’ve already reviewed the regular Kia XCeed on these pages. It is, in case you missed it, a crossover based on the underpinnings of the Kia Ceed hatchback. So while it shares the latter’s wheelbase, the XCeed is in fact taller, longer and wider. Not by much, admittedly, but the redesign is enough to give it a style of its own, augmented by integrated roof bars along with front and rear bumpers with what appear...