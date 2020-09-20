Sunday September 20, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Jeep finally dips its tyres into electrification with Renegade 4xe

The off-roading specialist’s first attempt at a plug-in hybrid formula is impressive, but it still feels like the company is playing catch-up

20th September, 2020
3
The Renegade 4xe is Jeep’s first-ever electrified product and a petrol-electric plug-in hybrid

The Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) Group has been slow to wake up to the growing consumer demand for electrified vehicles, but this appears to be changing.

The Fiat marque has some mild hybrids available in its city cars and a fully electric 500 is incoming. And now Jeep, the American off-roading specialist, is getting in on the act with the Renegade 4xe.

Pronounced “four-by-e”, it is Jeep’s first-ever electrified product and a petrol-electric plug-in hybrid. It teams...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Skoda Enyaq iV is ready to charge into 2021

The new electric SUV, which comes in four models, will maintain the Czech brand’s reputation for making practical cars

Dave Humphreys | 9 hours ago

Audi’s smart new saloon takes on SUV competition with style

The Audi A3 Saloon is a compact four-door car that's handy for getting around town

Shane O’Donoghue | 9 hours ago

New Ford Kuga puts the focus on comfort

It may not be the most powerful SUV – and that’s not to mention its battery issues – but with more space inside and more tech on board, the Kuga offers a refined drive

Shane O’Donoghue | 1 week ago