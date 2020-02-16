Jaguar turns it all the way up to 11

It was Enzo Ferrari who famously described the Jaguar E-Type as the most beautiful car in the world. Its spiritual successor, the F-Type, has undergone a significant redo, transforming its appearance to put it into the design realm of models from marques such as Aston Martin and even Ferrari.
This isn’t an all-new Jaguar F-Type, though it goes beyond the typical bumper reshape we usually associate with facelift models. From the windscreen forward, it gets...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team