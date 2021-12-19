Is Jeep moving in the right direction with new hybrid Compass?

The Jeep brand is synonymous with 4x4s, but the company’s less rugged SUV models have often felt somewhat disappointing. The Hyundai Tucson-rivalling Compass was a case in point, but Jeep has updated it for 2022 with a new interior and a clever ‘4xe’ plug-in hybrid powertrain. The changes have helped make the Compass more competitive, but have they gone far enough to allow it mix it with the best cars in its class?...